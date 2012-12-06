Trendnet Joins HomePNA

– Does that Mean the Market for HPNA Is Growing?

Companies only pay to join industry alliances like HomePNA

because they a) have a large customer that wants to buy

products with that technology or b) believe they can sell lots

of those products at retail.

There does not appear to be a large retail market for HomePNA

network gear so we think equipment maker Trendnet is joining

the HomePNA Alliance because it has one or more large telcos

that want to buy HomePNA gear.

Trendnet has become the HomePNA Alliance’s 46th member, which

includes chipmakers, equipment manufacturers and telcos. It is

known for supplying networking gear to consumers plus small

and mid-sized business. HomePNA president and Sigma Designs

employee Eran Gureshnik said Trendnet’s joining “demonstrates

the value of the HomePNA Alliance to both equipment suppliers

and service providers.” Sigma Designs is the sole maker of

HomePNA chips.

Trendnet technology director Sonny Su said its customers “are

demanding a cost effective solution for distributing

entertainment and triple play data over existing coax cables

and therefore are specifying HomePNA certified products.”

MoCA is the only other coax-based home networking that’s

currently available. AT&T is thought to be the biggest

purchaser of HomePNA gear but a lot of sales work has been

done recently on telcos outside the States, especially in

South America. Sigma Designs and Marvell have been developing

a home network technology called G.hn (HomeGrid) that works

over coax plus copper telephone wires and powerlines. Sigma

Designs has said on multiple occasions that it will produce a

chipset that supports both HomePNA and G.hn.

The HomePNA Alliance said over 30 million HomePNA-certified

products have been shipped to telco, satellite and cable TV

service providers worldwide.

We have some unanswered questions about Trendnet’s new

membership in the HomePNA Alliance such as:

– Where is the market for HPNA devices? Retail or wholesale to

service providers? In the US or outside the US? Latin America

or Asia?

– We keep hearing that several Latin American telcos have or

are about to order HomePNA gear. Is the Trendnet HomePNA gear

intended for them?

– Trendnet’s Su said HPNA chips could be used to make “cost

effective” gear for networking over coax cables. Does that

mean that using MoCA chips is less cost effective?

– Will Trendnet also make HPNA gear that also supports Wi-Fi?

That way, HPNA could be the home’s backbone and make excellent

Wi-Fi reception possible in every room.

In any event, Trendnet’s joining HomePNA also dampens any talk

that HomePNA is a fading standard.

Does HomePNA Interfere with TV Signals Being Sent over Coax?

We had always been told that HomePNA networking interfered

with the TV signals that cable TV companies send over coax.

Consequently cable TV companies did not use HomePNA gear. We

noticed however that the statement the HomePNA Alliance made

about Trendnet becoming a member said that some cable TV

companies were using it so we asked Rich Nesin, the former

president and current consultant to the Alliance, about it.

He said, “It is not the TV signals that can be interfered

with. It depends. In the US some of those frequencies are used

for the set-top box return signal. In other parts of the world

it’s not an issue. Actually HomePNA does not coexist on the

same coax as DOCSIS. In countries that don’t use DOCSIS [the

broadband technology that the cablecos use], such as large

parts of Asia. HomePNA is being trialed or deployed by cable

TV providers for access.”

In any event, HomePNA’s target market in the Americas and

Europe has been the telcos, none of whom use the cablecos’

DOCSIS broadband or QAM TV technology. It’s an entirely

different story in Asia, especially China where, as a result

of government prodding and funding, cablecos are spending

billions to upgrade their networks to fiber broadband to MDUs

and coax within MDUs to connect to individual residences,

which is being called broadband extenders. As best as we can

tell, Chinese cablecos have selected IPTV technology to carry

their TV signals, which does not conflict with HomePNA. China

is or is about to be the world’s largest market for home

networking and broadband so every company that makes chips or

gear for those wants a slice.