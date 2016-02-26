New This Week in The Online Reporter…

The Online Reporter no. 969
KEY ISSUE
Eero: Wi-Fi Mesh Networking Eliminates Wi-Fi Dead Spots
Background to this item: There is a lot of activity in the home network business, evidence that various equipment makers and technologies are fighting for market share in a market that is about to explode. One of the technologies that is coming to market is the mesh networking of traditional Wi-Fi in which each node can connect with other nodes rather than each one having to connect back to the central network hub. We first reported on mesh networking in connection with Wi-Fi in an April 2013 article about equipment maker Airties selecting Quantenna’s chips to build a STB that used Airties’ secret sauce for forming a mesh network. But that device was aimed at pay TV services for deploying whole home DVRs. This time, mesh networking Wi-Fi boxes are aimed at the consumer market. The Online Reporter first reported on Eero and its mesh networking in November 2015.
DISRUPTIONS
Nascent’ VR Will Get a Big Boost from User-Generated Content
VR Content for the Masses
Facebook Aims to Own the Future of Social VR’
Is VR another 3D-like Failure or a 4K-like Success?
Samsung & Facebook Team up to Bring VR (360 Video) to Mobile Devices
NAB 2016 Gets a Virtual & Augmented Reality Pavilion
4K/UHD
Love Nature Also Loves 4K
Pay TV Fights Back
Consumers Want Flexible Bundles Not Skinny Bundles
Verizon Revamps FiOS Skinny Bundle Offerings
OTT
Cheddar’ Aims to Become Millennial’s Web Version of CNBC
YouTube Now Grooming Its Next Class of TV-Busting Content Creators
HBO Takes Action and Brings Programming to Japan
The Flame on Cox’s Flare Brand Goes Out Completely
ORIGINAL ONLINE VIDEO
Film Is Going OTT and Amazon Is the Latest
Vevo Has Plans for Curated Subscription Service
BROADBAND BEAT
BT Avoids Having to Spin-off Openreach
Marvell Improves G.now with a Crosstalk Mitigating Technology Called VectorBoost
Altice Recommits Suddenlink to Gigabit Broadband
The Homework Gap Is the Cruelest Part of the Digital Divide’
Full Duplex Version of DOCSIS 3.1 Allow Upload Streams up to 10 Gbps
Google Fiber to Use City-Owned Utility’s Fiber Network
Verizon Adds XO Communication’s 33,000 Miles of Fiber
AT&T Accelerates Fiber Deployments by Making Deals with MDUs
HOME NETWORKING
Intel: WiGig Will Transform the Wi-Fi Experience
ENABLING TECHNOLOGY
“All Aboard the Skylark OTT Integration Framework
Intel: Future Processors to Be More Energy Efficient, Less Powerful
Qnovo’s Software Extends Lifetime of a Smartphone’s Battery
SPB TV Announces New Product Line and Key Factors for Mobile Viewing
LTE BROADCAST
Expway, Quickplay Unveil CDNs for LTE-Broadcast
SMARTPHONES, TABLETS & OTHER MOBILE VIEWING DEVICES
Netflix and Mobile Viewing Go Together Like PB&J
SET- & NET-TOP BOXES
850 Small US Cablecos Can Get TiVo-based STBs & Network DVRs
AT&T Opposes FCC’s STB Proposal to Free Consumers to Use Third-Party STBs
Fire TV Adds Watch Fusion App
TiVO Powered DVR From RCN to Deliver HBO Go
Apple TV’s Universal Search Feature Welcomes New Content
WIRELESS BROADBAND
Cisco, Ericsson and Intel to Jointly Develop a Residential 5G Router
5G Raises Unanswered Questions
AT&T: Its Fixed Line Network & DirecTV Acquisition Will Help It with 5G
Facebook’s Zuckerberg Wants to Connect Everyone in the World to the Net
LIES, DAMN LIES & STATISTICS
975m Broadband Household by 2019
Wi-Fi-Based Mobile Services Appeal to Nearly 70% of US Broadband Subscribers
Facebook: 4.3b Still Don’t Have Access to Internet
DIGIGRAMS
Local Content Is King’
Intel v ARM
Amazon Raises Minimum Order Size for Free Shipping to $49
Yahoo up for Auction without Meyer’s Approval
