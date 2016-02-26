New This Week in The Online Reporter…

The Online Reporter no. 969

KEY ISSUE



Eero: Wi-Fi Mesh Networking Eliminates Wi-Fi Dead Spots

Background to this item: There is a lot of activity in the home network business, evidence that various equipment makers and technologies are fighting for market share in a market that is about to explode. One of the technologies that is coming to market is the mesh networking of traditional Wi-Fi in which each node can connect with other nodes rather than each one having to connect back to the central network hub. We first reported on mesh networking in connection with Wi-Fi in an April 2013 article about equipment maker Airties selecting Quantenna’s chips to build a STB that used Airties’ secret sauce for forming a mesh network. But that device was aimed at pay TV services for deploying whole home DVRs. This time, mesh networking Wi-Fi boxes are aimed at the consumer market. The Online Reporter first reported on Eero and its mesh networking in November 2015.

DISRUPTIONS

Nascent’ VR Will Get a Big Boost from User-Generated Content

VR Content for the Masses

Facebook Aims to Own the Future of Social VR’

Is VR another 3D-like Failure or a 4K-like Success?

Samsung & Facebook Team up to Bring VR (360 Video) to Mobile Devices

NAB 2016 Gets a Virtual & Augmented Reality Pavilion

4K/UHD

Love Nature Also Loves 4K

Pay TV Fights Back

Consumers Want Flexible Bundles Not Skinny Bundles

Verizon Revamps FiOS Skinny Bundle Offerings

OTT

Cheddar’ Aims to Become Millennial’s Web Version of CNBC

YouTube Now Grooming Its Next Class of TV-Busting Content Creators

HBO Takes Action and Brings Programming to Japan

The Flame on Cox’s Flare Brand Goes Out Completely

ORIGINAL ONLINE VIDEO

Film Is Going OTT and Amazon Is the Latest

Vevo Has Plans for Curated Subscription Service

BROADBAND BEAT

BT Avoids Having to Spin-off Openreach

Marvell Improves G.now with a Crosstalk Mitigating Technology Called VectorBoost

Altice Recommits Suddenlink to Gigabit Broadband

The Homework Gap Is the Cruelest Part of the Digital Divide’

Full Duplex Version of DOCSIS 3.1 Allow Upload Streams up to 10 Gbps

Google Fiber to Use City-Owned Utility’s Fiber Network

Verizon Adds XO Communication’s 33,000 Miles of Fiber

AT&T Accelerates Fiber Deployments by Making Deals with MDUs

HOME NETWORKING

Intel: WiGig Will Transform the Wi-Fi Experience

ENABLING TECHNOLOGY

“All Aboard the Skylark OTT Integration Framework

Intel: Future Processors to Be More Energy Efficient, Less Powerful

Qnovo’s Software Extends Lifetime of a Smartphone’s Battery

SPB TV Announces New Product Line and Key Factors for Mobile Viewing

LTE BROADCAST

Expway, Quickplay Unveil CDNs for LTE-Broadcast

SMARTPHONES, TABLETS & OTHER MOBILE VIEWING DEVICES

Netflix and Mobile Viewing Go Together Like PB&J

SET- & NET-TOP BOXES

850 Small US Cablecos Can Get TiVo-based STBs & Network DVRs

AT&T Opposes FCC’s STB Proposal to Free Consumers to Use Third-Party STBs

Fire TV Adds Watch Fusion App

TiVO Powered DVR From RCN to Deliver HBO Go

Apple TV’s Universal Search Feature Welcomes New Content

WIRELESS BROADBAND

Cisco, Ericsson and Intel to Jointly Develop a Residential 5G Router

5G Raises Unanswered Questions

AT&T: Its Fixed Line Network & DirecTV Acquisition Will Help It with 5G

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Wants to Connect Everyone in the World to the Net

LIES, DAMN LIES & STATISTICS

975m Broadband Household by 2019

Wi-Fi-Based Mobile Services Appeal to Nearly 70% of US Broadband Subscribers

Facebook: 4.3b Still Don’t Have Access to Internet

DIGIGRAMS

Local Content Is King’

Intel v ARM

Amazon Raises Minimum Order Size for Free Shipping to $49

Yahoo up for Auction without Meyer’s Approval

Interested in any of these topics? For the complete edition, please write paperboy@riderresearch.com or click here to register for a four week no-hassle, no-obligation free trial